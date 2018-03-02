The rock slide Friday afternoon, just south of Antler’s Beach near Peachland on Highway 97. —Image: Facebook

Updated: Lanes on Highway 97 reopen after rockslide

The rockslide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Update: 5:14 p.m.

Highway 97 south of Antlers Beach has reopened in both directions.

Update: 4:43 p.m.

The RCMP are conducting traffic control on Highway 97 south of Antlers Beach in Peachland following the rock slide Friday afternoon.

West Kelowna RCMP say they were called to the scene of the slide and some motorists initially reported that debris “as large as garbage cans” covered the southbound lane of the highway, while smaller debris covered much of the northbound lane.

“Traffic continues to flow slowly in both directions at this time, under the direction of RCMP at the scene, with one lane alternating traffic,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Police have not received any reports of any injuries at this time.”

RCMP recommend the public monitor the Drive BC website for updated road information.

Update—4:12 p.m.

Traffic is now moving through slowly with single-lane, alternating.

Original story:

A small rock slide south of Peachland, near Antlers Beach, has backed up traffic in both directions on Highway 97.

The slide, which came down around 3 p.m. Friday brought large rocks down onto the southbound lane and spread smaller debris onto the northbound land just south of Antler’s Beach, according to photographs posted on the Internet of the slide.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in both directions and emergency crews are on site. No injuries have been reported.

More info as it becomes available.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital
Next story
Motorists rush to help injured truck driver on Highway 3

Just Posted

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Serwa injured in World Cup race

Coming off gold at the Olympics, Kelowa skier suffers concussion in Russia

Babies due soon for Kelowna rink

Jeff Richard and Dave Harper of the Geall rink are awaiting births of children while at the Brier

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

Speculators could invest in Lake Country

There could be an increased interest with the new speculation tax in Kelowna, said a realtor

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place and where this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Letter: A pipeline to the West Coast is a bad idea

Lake Country letter-writer says corporations are the only winners in pipeline debate

Kelowna volleyballers named all-stars

Both the women’s and men’s volleyball teams had players named as all-stars

Kelowna WHL grad’s historic CIS run

Former Kelowna Rockets goalie continued to win awards in his CIS career

Chiefs win Game 7 to get past Steam

Kelowna Chiefs win KIJHL playoff series 4-3 over Summerland with win Saturday in Rutland.

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Most Read