Updated: Lanes on Highway 97 reopen after rockslide

The rockslide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

The rock slide Friday afternoon, just south of Antler’s Beach near Peachland on Highway 97. —Image: Facebook

Update: 5:14 p.m.

Highway 97 south of Antlers Beach has reopened in both directions.

Update: 4:43 p.m.

The RCMP are conducting traffic control on Highway 97 south of Antlers Beach in Peachland following the rock slide Friday afternoon.

West Kelowna RCMP say they were called to the scene of the slide and some motorists initially reported that debris “as large as garbage cans” covered the southbound lane of the highway, while smaller debris covered much of the northbound lane.

“Traffic continues to flow slowly in both directions at this time, under the direction of RCMP at the scene, with one lane alternating traffic,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Police have not received any reports of any injuries at this time.”

RCMP recommend the public monitor the Drive BC website for updated road information.

Update—4:12 p.m.

Traffic is now moving through slowly with single-lane, alternating.

Original story:

A small rock slide south of Peachland, near Antlers Beach, has backed up traffic in both directions on Highway 97.

The slide, which came down around 3 p.m. Friday brought large rocks down onto the southbound lane and spread smaller debris onto the northbound land just south of Antler’s Beach, according to photographs posted on the Internet of the slide.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in both directions and emergency crews are on site. No injuries have been reported.

