RCMP on scene at site where two large rocks are blocking single lane

The northbound lane of highway 97A is impassable due to a rock slide at the rock bluff between Halksworth Road and Zettergreen Road in Mara.

Two large rocks are reportedly obstructing traffic. No vehicles are reported to have been involved in the slide.

RCMP are on scene.

Drive BC is telling drivers to expect delays.

