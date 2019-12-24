Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

A rock slide has shut down Highway 97 in both directions near Okanagan Falls.
The slide occurred between Sundial Road and Vaseux Lake Crescent, about 5 km south of Okanagan Falls.
DriveBC is reporting an assessment is in progress, however there is currently no estimated time of the highway reopening.
UPDATE – #BCHwy97 Closed north of #OliverBC at Vaseux Lake due to a rockslide. Assessment in progress. Detour see: https://t.co/5ldnprorZ1
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 24, 2019
A detour is available via Highway 3 to Keremeos and Highway 3A from Keremeos to Kaleden.
According to DriveBC rocks began to fall on the road about 2 a.m., Tuesday.
Check DriveBC for updates.