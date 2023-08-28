Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Rock slide blocks Highway 97 north of Summerland

All lanes of traffic reported blocked as of afternoon of Aug. 28

An assessment is in progress following of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.

The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessement.

According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.

While the roadblock affects 0.3 kilometres, the detours in effect are considerably longer. DriveBC lists Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33 for detours.

The next update is expected around 5 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Highway 97landslideSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Summerland
Next story
Air quality advisory continues in Okanagan, much of B.C.

Just Posted

Photos of Mona Wang after a January 2020 wellness check and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacy Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
No jail for Kelowna Mountie after pleading guilty to assault

Kelowna RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of this bike. (Kelowna RCMP)
Good Samaritan turns in stolen bike, Kelowna RCMP searching for owner

Kelowna council chambers (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna residents get more time to consider borrowing $241M for recreation

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas took time during council’s Aug. 28 regular meeting to thank firefighters, first responders, emergency service personnel and other for their efforts amid the wildfire crisis in the Central Okanagan. (City of Kelowna/video)
‘How do I find the words’: Kelowna’s mayor speaks to wildfire response