Roadwork season on its way to Kelowna

Spring is just around the corner.
But that means roadwork season is also on the way.
The City of Kelowna’s $3.7 million pavement management program will cover the rehabilitation of approximately 15 kilometres of road across the city between May and September.
“With an average of 350,000 vehicle trips made in Kelowna on an average weekday, the city’s roads endure a lot of stress. Due to factors such as water drainage and seasonal temperature changes, many roads are in need of some extra TLC every year,” said Bruce Dacre, the city’s roads design technologist.
|
Street
|
From
|
To
|
Edwards Road
|
Adams Road
|
Hwy 97
|
Enterprise Way
|
Spall Road
|
Banks
|
Glenmore Road North
|
Dallas Road
|
Scenic Road
|
Hardy Street
|
Enterprise Way
|
North End
|
Adams Road
|
Sexsmith
|
Carney
|
Toovey Road
|
Hwy 33
|
Ray Avenue
The two largest projects are set for Enterprise Way and Glenmore Road North. Work on Enterprise will take place at night and Glenmore will be paved one direction at a time to minimize traffic disruption.
“We have already started preparing select road segments by cleaning, sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and completing some minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work will begin in their area,” said Dacre.
For more information on road construction and to plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.
