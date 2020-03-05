Roadwork is planned for several streets in Kelowna over the spring and summer months. (File)

Roadwork season on its way to Kelowna

Work is planned for 15 kilometres of road across the city between May and September

Spring is just around the corner.

But that means roadwork season is also on the way.

The City of Kelowna’s $3.7 million pavement management program will cover the rehabilitation of approximately 15 kilometres of road across the city between May and September.

“With an average of 350,000 vehicle trips made in Kelowna on an average weekday, the city’s roads endure a lot of stress. Due to factors such as water drainage and seasonal temperature changes, many roads are in need of some extra TLC every year,” said Bruce Dacre, the city’s roads design technologist.

Street

From

To

Edwards Road

Adams Road

Hwy 97

Enterprise Way

Spall Road

Banks

Glenmore Road North

Dallas Road

Scenic Road

Hardy Street

Enterprise Way

North End

Adams Road

Sexsmith

Carney

Toovey Road

Hwy 33

Ray Avenue

The two largest projects are set for Enterprise Way and Glenmore Road North. Work on Enterprise will take place at night and Glenmore will be paved one direction at a time to minimize traffic disruption.

“We have already started preparing select road segments by cleaning, sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and completing some minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work will begin in their area,” said Dacre.

For more information on road construction and to plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

READ MORE: Kelowna public to weigh in on 'Cross House' heritage designation

READ MORE: Journey Home launches new tool to end homelessness in Kelowna

