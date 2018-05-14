Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in preparation for run-off

Construction 8 km east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in a bid to head off issues with the 2018 freshet.

Construction eight kilometres east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic. At times the highway is expected to close, but a detour will be available via Goudie Road.

Crews will also continue to work along the highway clearing culverts and shoring up the inlets. This work is expected midweek and there could be the need to close the highway and implement a detour. For up-to-date information, please see DriveBC.ca

Local officials continue to monitor creeks in the region as flows are expected to increase this week with warmer temperatures forecast. On Monday crews began raising the dike along sections of the Mission Creek Greenway as a proactive flood protection measure. Currently the section between KLO and Hollywood Road is the only part of the Mission Creek Greenway open to the public.

Homeowners near creeks who have experienced localized and isolated flooding in the past are asked to prepare for potential problems. Self-serve sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan. Visit cordemergency.ca/map for the location nearest to you.

Okanagan Lake is still within seasonal norms, but boaters are asked to watch for floating debris and to reduce their wake along shoreline areas.

For up-to-date information, including evacuation alerts and orders that remain in place, as well as flood-preparedness resources, sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Follow us at facebook.com/cordemergency and twitter.com/co_emerg, or call the information line at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal information such as specific flood protection measures being put in place, park and road closures or water quality advisories, visit their websites:

• City of Kelowna

• City of West Kelowna

• District of Lake Country

• District of Peachland

• Regional District of Central Okanagan

• Westbank First Nation

For current conditions on provincial roads such as Westside Road, visit drivebc.ca. For smaller provincially operated side roads click on the BC Flooding Information 2018 link.

