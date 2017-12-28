Roads and highways buried in snow

Vernon motorists urged to use caution as 10 centimetres expected today plus more tonight

  • Dec. 28, 2017 8:30 a.m.
The growing snow piling up on area roads and highways are creating treacherous conditions.

A motor vehicle accident has been reported on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

The incident, near Meadow Lark Road, is in the southbounds lane near the weigh scales involving a white Chevy truck.

Road reports earlier this morning showed a vehicle recovery in the Shuswap. A vehicle went down the embankment just before the Tolko mill heading to Vernon on Highway 6.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla, Connector and Highway 3.

Compact snow is reported on all area highways therefore motorists are urged to use extreme caution.

City streets are also a mess as crews are scrambling to keep up with the snowfall.

The snow hasn’t stopped since starting Wednesday and is expected to amount to 10 centimetres today, followed by an additional five to 10 centimetres tonight in Vernon. Another five centimetres is forecast for Friday.

Highway 97 saw several accidents last night. A multi-vehicle collision had traffic at a crawl near Crystal Waters Road.

In Spallumcheen an accident involving a trapped victim took place on Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 97A Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the evening another accident was reported on Highway 6 near Lumby.

Wednesday also saw a fatal accident on Highway 1. Four others remain in hospital in serious condition following the incident near Revelstoke.

Drive BC appears to be having difficulties showing incidents.

Flights have also been delayed at Kelowna International Airport.

