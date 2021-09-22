Work is set to start Thursday, Sept. 23, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 29, closing a portion of 30th Street to traffic. (City of Vernon)

Road work may stall Vernon motorists starting tomorrow

A portion of 30th Street will be closed until around Oct. 29 for a sanitary sewer main project

Motorists will be detoured tomorrow (Sept. 23) around a portion of 30th Street while crews work on the sewer main.

Crews will be on site at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, between 41st and 43rd avenues renewing the sanitary sewer main.

Work is expected to continue through October.

Timelines may change in case of emergencies.

Motorists can expect some delays, but every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

The roadway will remain open for local traffic only.

