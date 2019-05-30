File photo

Road painting to cause traffic delays in West Kelowna

Annual line painting will take about 2 weeks

Traffic delays are expected in West Kelowna as the city’s Public Works Department starts annual road line paintings.

Crosswalks, street arrows and stop bars will be included in selected pavement repainting, as the city looks to improve road conditions for the summer.

READ MORE: Boil water notice rescinded for Lake Country, Kelowna

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan study shows ecstasy could treat post traumatic stress disorder

Drivers in West Kelowna may experience traffic delays in the area where city crews are working, and are asked to drive with extra caution and to not drive on freshly-painted lines.

The painting is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

