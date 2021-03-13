Vernon residents can breathe a little easier now that a dust advisory has ended in the area March 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Road dust advisory lifted in Vernon

The air quality advisory was lifted Saturday, despite particulate matter being above provincial target

The dust in Vernon has settled enough to clear an air quality advisory for the area.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health Authority have declared the end of a second air quality advisory this month — the most recent one issued on March 9 in Vernon due to elevated concentrations of road dust.

Changing meteorological conditions have improved conditions across the region, the ministry said Saturday, March 13.

The advisory is being lifted despite particulate matter (PM10) being above the provincial target of 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours. As of 11 a.m. March 13, Vernon currently sits at 56.7; Kelowna’s PM10 is currently 30.4.

However, the ministry said the hourly average values of PM10 in Vernon are significantly lower and the air quality continues to improve.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

READ MORE: Six more air-quality sensors to be deployed in Vernon: city staff

READ MORE: Sweeping streets sure sign spring has sprung in Vernon

