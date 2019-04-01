Spring is in the air, and if you are going to take your dog on a bike ride with you make sure you know the signs to look for if your pet is in distress Photo: Elaine Grace

Road dogs: biking safely with your pet

Exercise caution when taking your four legged friend around town

Spring is in the air, the time is now for warm bike rides under the sun, however if your travel companion has four legs there are some safety concerns to take under consideration.

Dr. Moshe Oz, of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital said that keeping pets safe while taking them on adventures should be the first priority.

“If an accident happens we are usually protected, but they aren’t,” said Dr. Oz.

When biking with pets in a basket, Dr. Oz said it is important to watch them closely to watch for signs of discomfort, such as unusual behaviour and heavy panting.

READ MORE: Pet Planet picks up Okanagan’s cannabis for pets

READ MORE: Dr. Oz’s team saves litter of puppies near death

“If it’s really sunny outside you can put a small hat on a dog so that they don’t get heat stroke and make sure to have water for them,” said Dr. Oz.

“If they are showing signs of distress, if they are moving around a lot, it’s just as dangerous for the biker. If the dog looks uncomfortable, stop and go home.”

If biking with a larger dog along the side of the bike, Dr. Oz said to not tie the leash to anything, so that if the dog is spooked, or the biker falls, the dog will not be yanked into the wheels.

READ MORE: A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for Kelowna

READ MORE: Make all your Easter bunnies chocolate this year

When boating, paddle boarding or anything water related, Dr. Oz said to always have a life jacket on a dog or cat just in case.

“You have to be extremely cautious, if they fall and don’t have a life vest on they will drown,” he said.

Last summer they had a few dogs brought in that drowned because they were not wearing a life vest.

“They look cute in them, but every dog is different, and every cat is different,” said Dr. Oz.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I think we should all carry around fire extinguishers’
Next story
Missing Canadian Edith Blais was kidnapped, taken to Mali: Human Rights Watch

Just Posted

‘I think we should all carry around fire extinguishers’

Peachland resident witnesses good samaritans extinguish roadside fire

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

Road dogs: biking safely with your pet

Exercise caution when taking your four legged friend around town

Damage recovery work begins in two regional district parks

Work begins April 1

Variety show, Pony Cabaret to showcase West Coast talent

The show will take place April 6

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

Swedish rock band Ghost are headlining for Metallica then set off on their own North American tour

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

Trek along the Highway of Tears by Okanagan man and his dog

A Penticton Indian Band member is walking along the Highway of Tears

B.C. carbon tax rises as other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Grass fire near Hillside Drive in Kamloops

Firefighters are on scene to extinguish the flames

Most Read