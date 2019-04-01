Road dogs: biking safely with your pet

Exercise caution when taking your four legged friend around town

Spring is in the air, and if you are going to take your dog on a bike ride with you make sure you know the signs to look for if your pet is in distress Photo: Elaine Grace

Spring is in the air, the time is now for warm bike rides under the sun, however if your travel companion has four legs there are some safety concerns to take under consideration.

Dr. Moshe Oz, of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital said that keeping pets safe while taking them on adventures should be the first priority.

“If an accident happens we are usually protected, but they aren’t,” said Dr. Oz.

When biking with pets in a basket, Dr. Oz said it is important to watch them closely to watch for signs of discomfort, such as unusual behaviour and heavy panting.

“If it’s really sunny outside you can put a small hat on a dog so that they don’t get heat stroke and make sure to have water for them,” said Dr. Oz.

“If they are showing signs of distress, if they are moving around a lot, it’s just as dangerous for the biker. If the dog looks uncomfortable, stop and go home.”

If biking with a larger dog along the side of the bike, Dr. Oz said to not tie the leash to anything, so that if the dog is spooked, or the biker falls, the dog will not be yanked into the wheels.

When boating, paddle boarding or anything water related, Dr. Oz said to always have a life jacket on a dog or cat just in case.

“You have to be extremely cautious, if they fall and don’t have a life vest on they will drown,” he said.

Last summer they had a few dogs brought in that drowned because they were not wearing a life vest.

“They look cute in them, but every dog is different, and every cat is different,” said Dr. Oz.

