Hannah Moir gives a thumbs up during the sixth annual Stride to End Homelessness, March 4 at the Kelowna Gospel Mission. - Image Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Road closures planned in downtown Kelowna for Strides to End Homelessness

The annual event takes place March 2

The annual Stride to End Homelessness will be back for another year, and with it comes road closures in Kelowna’s downtown.

On Saturday, March 2, more than 300 participants will take part in the Kelowna Gospel Mission’s Strides to End Homelessness five kilometre and 10 km walk or run between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. along various off-road routes, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

READ MORE: Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts 8th annual Strides to End Homelessness

Leon Avenue will be reduced to one lane from Abbott to Water Streets to accommodate the staging area. Traffic personnel and volunteers will be visible along the downtown route and motorists may experience short delays at pedestrian crossings, the release said.

For walk information and route details, visit kelownagospelmission.ca.

For the most up to date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.


