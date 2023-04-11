Utility works on roads around KGH begin April 13. Red zone indicates construction limits, green zone indicates detour route, angled lines indicate temporary road closure. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Road closures around Kelowna General Hospital for utility works

Construction hours are typically scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m

Utility improvements will see road closures around Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Work begins Thursday, April 13 on Royal Avenue east, and the lane east of Pandosy Street between Royal and Rose avenues.

Pandosy will temporarily close to through traffic for approximately 10 days at the beginning of construction.

“As part of the City’s Capital Work Plan, the project consists of installing 220 metres of PVC sanitary main and upgrades to existing services, to replace the existing asbestos cement sanitary mains that are in poor condition,” says David Fiedler, design technician.

Emergency vehicle access, traffic to local residences, and emergency room access at KGH will be aided by traffic control personnel or appropriate signage.

Through traffic will be detoured to Richter St. during this time.

Royal Ave. between Pandosy St. and Speer St., and the lane east of Pandosy between Royal and Rose avenues, will be closed to through traffic for the entire duration of the project.

Other projects will be occurring in the area at the same time which may have closures and disruptions beyond the utility project.

Construction hours are typically scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Work may occur outside of regular construction hours, including evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

