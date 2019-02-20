‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

An 11-year-old girl allegedly killed by her father in southern Ontario was a dreamer, a dancer and a singer who “always saw the good in every situation.”

About 100 mourners gathered to listen to speeches, poems and songs as the community remembered Riya Rajkumar in Brampton, Ont., Tuesday night.

“My daughter Riya was taken from me too early,” Priya Ramdin, who did not attend the vigil, said in a statement read by Peel police Deputy Chief Chris McCord.

“She never liked to be negative and always saw the good in every situation. If I’m ever upset, she would say ‘Mama, don’t be sad, look at the positives.’”

The day Riya died — Valentine’s Day — was also her and her mother’s birthdays.

“Early that day, we went to do our nails and her choice of colour was red,” Ramdin said.

“She was so excited for her birthday, looking forward to having dinner later that evening. Never did I think that my daughter would not return back to me.”

Riya became the subject of an Amber Alert late Thursday night after police say her mother allegedly received information that her father planned to hurt both the child and himself.

Police later broke down the door to her father’s home in Brampton, where Riya was found dead.

Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away and was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

“Riya was a dreamer,” her mother said.

“She wanted to become a doctor, drive a Lamborghini and one day own a mansion.”

Ramdin described her daughter as her best friend and a social butterfly who loved to spend time with her family and friends.

“She was a little princess who loved dressing up, having her hair curled and done up,” Ramdin said.

“She touched a lot of lives with her laughter and contagious big smile. It breaks my heart to know I will no longer be seeing that smile, hearing her voice and never having her in my arms again.”

READ MORE: Community vigil planned for slain 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar

READ MORE: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

READ MORE: Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

Several politicians attended the vigil, including the mayor of Mississauga, Ont., where Riya lived with her mother and went to school.

“Let this tragedy serve as a stark reminder that as a society, we can and we must do better to protect our women and our young girls from violence because this is simply unacceptable,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said.

“Rest in peace Riya.”

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A woman sheds a tear during candlelight vigil held for Riya Rajkumar in Brampton, Ontario on Tuesday 19, 2019. Community members gathered in Brampton tonight to honour the 11-year-old girl allegedly killed by her father. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Previous story
Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna
Next story
Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

Most Read