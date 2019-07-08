A beautiful Penticton sunset captured on Okanagan Lake. (Photo courtesy of Fabulous_Fotoes/Instagram)

Risk of thunderstorms for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms for the region

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today in the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen and many places in the region will be at risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and into this evening.

Penticton:

Osoyoos held B.C.’s hot spot title this morning at 17.4 C, but expect the clouds to roll in this afternoon. Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms. Wind will gust up to 20 kilometres per hour, becoming light this evening. The high is 27 C and a low of 12 C overnight.

Salmon Arm:

A mix of sun and clouds today with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Salmon Arm will see a high of 26 C and have a UV index of 8 (very high). The showers and risk of thunderstorms will move into the evening, clearing overnight with a low of 12 C.

Vernon:

The day will start off sunny but is expected to become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds of up to 20 km will gust in from the north. Today’s high is 27 C and the low overnight is 13 C.

Kelowna:

It will be sunny this morning with a mix of sun and cloud moving in this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind will gust to 30 km this afternoon and there will be a risk of thunderstorms. Today’s high is forecasted to be 27 C and it is expected to drop to 13 C overnight.

Summerland:

There will be a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon as the cloud coverage rolls in and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind will gust at 20 km from the north. Today’s high is 27 C and a low of 12 C overnight.

Princeton:

Sunny with a mix of sun and cloud is forecasted for this afternoon. Winds are expected to gust up to 20 km and there will be a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Today’s high is 26 C and the low overnight is 10 C.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dozens remember life of slain teen at candlelight vigil in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Dozens remember life of slain teen at candlelight vigil in downtown Kelowna

The vigil for 16-year-old Elijah-lain Beauregard was held at the Sails downtown

Risk of thunderstorms for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms for the region

Kelowna-raised band CIVILIANA comes home to raucous crowd

The band of Kelownians got its start in Vancouver in 2015

Top 6 stories from the week: art, tacos, mortgage and weed

Sunday’s weekly round-up

Head-on car crash in Kelowna reminds woman of giving birth

She was on her way to pick up her daughter when she and another car collided

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Chances to learn fishing basics offered in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Free classes suitable for inexperienced anglers are being held at parks around the region.

Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Emergency crews rescue a second injured biker from South Okanagan mountain

The 25-year-old male suffered serious injuries to his right leg

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Most Read