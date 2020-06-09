Mill Creek running high below a residential bridge in Kelowna on May 7, 2020. That same bridge was completely underwater two years previous during 2018 floods. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

The River Forecast Centre has ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan

As Okanagan residents look to the rainy week ahead, they can rest assured that regional flood risks have lessened.

The River Forecast Centre ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan regions on Monday, June 8. This includes Mill and Mission creeks and other tributaries in the Central Okanagan as well as tributaries around Vernon, Lumby, Winfield and surrounding areas,

“River levels have been improving over the past week due to cooler weather and diminished rainfall. Weather forecasts for the upcoming week are indicating on-going unsettled weather, however, no heavy rainfall is expected. River conditions are expected to continue to improve through the week.”

The Okanagan’s latest snowpack data, released June 1, was at 193 per cent of normal.

“The relatively high numbers compared to normal are reflective of a delay of snowmelt at higher elevation automated snow weather stations; specifically, Grano Creek at 228 per cent of normal and Mission Creek at 336 per cent of normal,” read the River Forecast Centre’s report.

The streamflow advisory also ended for the North Thompson River, Clearwater River, Bonaparte River and Salmon River near Salmon Arm.

However, the advisory remains in effect for Nicola Lake and Shuswap River and Lake as well as its tributaries.

High streamflow advisories mean the river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected as a result.

flooding

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

