Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts reacquaint themselves with proper avalanche safety training and eqipment as winter season begins. Wikipedia photo

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

People out in the mountains on B.C.’s south coast should be extra careful this weekend following a special avalanche warning issued by Avalanche Canada.

In a notice posted Thursday, the agency said a weak layer of snowpack is buried under another 50 centimetres of snow and could easily collapse, triggering a “deadly avalanche.”

Forecasters say they expect an additional 10-15 centimetres of snow to fall on Friday, before the weather clears for the weekend.

“We do not expect the snow to stabilize after the storm, which is unusual for the coastal mountains,” said warning program supervisor James Floyer.

“Human-triggered avalanches will be likely over the weekend, especially on steeper terrain. The clearing skies and fresh snow will be very inviting but we are urging backcountry users to be extra cautious during this period.”

It has been a deadly week in the mountains on B.C’s south coast after a Surrey man was found dead on a remote part of Mount Seymour Wednesday.

Avalanche Canada said there were 10 human-triggered avalanches in B.C.’s southern half over the Family Day long weekend.

READ MORE: Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor
Next story
B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Just Posted

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Kelowna RCMP urge hit and run driver to turn themselves in

An alleged hit and run occured late Feb. 18

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

North BC broken axle derailment could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Former homeless man hopes to inspire change for others

Dean Schaffler was one of the more recognizable men living on the street in Kelowna

Most Read