Rising rivers possible as unsettled air enters Southern Interior

Further rain and thunderstorms are a possibility as unsettled air crosses the rockies from Alberta.

A weather system coming over the Rocky Mountains from Alberta is expected to drop significant amounts of rain on central and southern B.C., possibly affecting the South Thompson and the Shuswap on July 2.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, the band of low pressure is expected to push north possibly causing an abrupt end to days of rain across the Cariboo and other areas to the south. However, the forecast states that the air mass will be unstable over the south of the province, possibly allowing new showers and thunderstorms to develop later in the day. Further rain totalling 10-15 mm falling over short periods of time can be expected well into the evening.

In mountainous areas the storm totals could reach 40 to 60 mm.

The weather statement notes that although the rainfall isn’t expected to be especially heavy, the weather system creates a possibility for rising river levels. The Quesnel River and the North and South Thompson as well as the other bodies of water they feed into are particularly at risk of seeing a rise as the storm passes over.



Severe weather