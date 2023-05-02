Rising river levels have caused the closure of the Casorso underpass on the Mission Creek Greenway. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Rising river levels cause closure along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway

Underpass at Casorso has been closed off

As river levels begin to rise in Kelowna, the Mission Creek Greenway has seen its first closure of the season.

The Casorso Road bridge underpass has been fenced off, and will remain closed until waters recede. Rain is expected in the forecast from May 4-5, causing the BC River Forecast Centre to predict that Mission Creek will continue to rise throughout the week.

The underpass was also closed in June of 2022 due to concerns of flooding.

Drivers in the area are asked to be extra cautious with pedestrians that may be crossing Casorso Road will the underpass is closed.

“People are reminded that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion,” reads a release from the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake are also asked to watch out for floating debris that may make its way into the water due to spring runoff.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also put the Okanagan under a flood watch. The warning means river levels are rising and will approach or spill the banks of creeks and river. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

A flood warning has been issued for the Nicola Valley, including Merritt and the Thompson region, including Cache Creek.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
