While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)

Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition

On June 6 the employee was injured during the unloading of materials from a trailer

An investigation at Rio Tinto is underway after an employee was injured in an incident at the site in Kitimat earlier this month.

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer.

BC Emergency Health Services said that one person in critical condition was taken by air ambulance to a Lower Mainland hospital.

“Every incident is one too many and we are investigating the cause of this incident, we want to be very clear: no task is crucial enough to put someone’s health and safety at risk,” a Rio Tinto spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company continues to be in contact with the man’s family to provide the required support.

The Northern Sentinel has reached out to WorkSafeBC for more details.

Previous story
B.C. dog chases off ‘scary-looking guy’ as RCMP seek fleeing suspect
Next story
New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70% of British Columbians: poll

Just Posted

The Boyd Autobody Charity Car Show hits Kelowna on Father’s Day. (File photo)
Shuttle on over to Father’s Day Car Show in Kelowna

Bank of Canada analyst Farid Salji speaks to business owners about counterfeit bills at Kelowna RCMP headquarters. (Photo/Kelowna Cap News)
Education urged for B.C. businesses in battling bogus bills

(Steve Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets invited to Team Canada camps

The Regional District of North Okanagan board has approved a bylaw amendment to allow Class 2 e-bikes access to the trail between Lake Country and Coldstream. (File photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail now open to Class 2 e-bikes

Pop-up banner image ×