Kyle Teasdale’s stepfather is one of many Canadians diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Teasdale will ride through the Okanagan on Sept. 7-8, 2019, to raise funds for research and wraparound supports at the MS Bike Okanagan. (Supplied)

Riding the Okanagan to fight MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world

Eleven Canadians are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) every day and there is no cure for the chronic autoimmune disease.

MS Bike is one fundraising event taking place this fall that will see more than 125 cyclists explore the beauty and terrain of the Okanagan with stops at notable viewpoints and wineries, of course.

MS Ambassador Kyle Teasdale will be one of those cyclists.

Teasdale and his family have had to cope with the disease that affects the central nervous system for most of his life.

He said caring for his stepfather who lives with MS made him realize other families affected by the incurable disease may not have access to the same kind of care he and his family have received.

“My family is very lucky to have loved ones and the financial ability to cope with a fully quadriplegic member in our family,” he said. “Many do not.”

“I hope our fundraising helps those who do not have the same support,” he said.

In three years, Teasdale and his team, Mr. D’s Fightin’ Canadians, have raised over $30,000 to fund research and offer supports.

Funds raised from MS Bike will support research into the cause, treatment and cure of MS and provide valuable services, programs and advocacy for Canadians affected by MS.

The Okanagan ride, on Sept. 7-8, 2019, is one of 20 one- and two-day tours taking place across the country. More than 9,000 riders are expected to participate.

To make a donation or to learn more, visit the website at mssociety.ca.

MS Ambassador Kyle Teasdale and his team have raised more than $30,000 since 2016 for Bike MS Okanagan. (Supplied)

