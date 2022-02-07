Rideshare is coming to Kelowna

Uride is currently hiring in Kelowna and Kamloops

Rideshing is coming to Kelowna, but Uber is not in the chosen one.

Uride is a new app-based transportation service that specialized in small and mid-sized cities.

The Kelowna launch date has not yet been released.

Uride is hiring at both new B.C. locations and is offering a $500 sign-on bonus. They will also be covering the costs of vehicle safeties, drivers abstracts and background checks.

Capital News has reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment on why Uride was selceted as the rideshare service for the city over Uber and how the city will ensure traffic is not impacted by the Uride drivers and has not yet had a reply. The alternative transprtation method will also be coming to Kamloops.

