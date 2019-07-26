Richter Mountain fire now at 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Cawston was discovered July 24

A wildfire burning near Cawston has now grown to 80 hectares.

The Richter Mountain fire was discovered July 24. It was caused by lightning.

While crews have responded to the fire, it is described as out of control by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

So far this year, 107 fires have been reported in the Kamloops Fire Centre’s region, which includes the Richter Mountain fire. A total of 1,055 hectares has burned in the region.

Provincewide, 558 fires, destroying 12,278 hectares, have been recorded.

