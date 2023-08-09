Rice Road fire near Coalmont being held

The Rice Road fire is now being held. Photo Facebook Alana Baird

The Rice Road fire near Coalmont is being held as of Wednesday morning, August 9.

According to Taylor Wallace, spokesperson for BC Wildfire, the 16-hectare blaze is not expected to spread, under present conditions.

Twenty-nine personnel remain on the scene today, conducting ‘mop up’ procedures that include identifying and extinguishing hotspots.

The fire was discovered Sunday evening, August 6, and according to RCMP it was sparked by an ATV.

Overnight Sunday 1,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the area, on private property, under an order from the Tulameen Fire Department.

Read More: Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada

Read More: Princeton’s iconic brown bridge is nearing the end of its life

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

bc wildfiresPrinceton