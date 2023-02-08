Revolutionizing recycling at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill

Return-It Express and GO recycling station now operational at the Glenmore Landfill

The new express and go station at the Glenmore Landfill.

A new Return-It Express & GO station allows people to drop off unsorted, pre-bagged beverage containers and receive deposit refunds via Interac e-Transfer or cheque.

“We hope this new station influences the way the community recycles, effectively increasing the recovery rate for beverage containers and diverting materials away from our natural environment,” says Cindy Coutts, president, and CEO of Return-It.

Powered by solar energy, the station is housed in a 20-foot repurposed shipping container at the Glenmore Landfill. It has a built-in printer allowing customers to print bag labels to tag their bags.

The new station is a win-win according to says Scott Hoekstra, landfill and compost operations manager.

“Kelowna residents have a simple, new way to recycle their refundable containers, we get to add a new service at the landfill’s recycling depot and we should see fewer recyclable materials winding up in the landfill as a result.”

Users need to create a free express account, bring their containers to the station in sealed, clear bags, label them, and drop them off. Sorting is done by staff and there is no need to wait in line to have containers counted.

Refunds will be deposited to online Express accounts within 10 business days. Funds can be redeemed by Interac e-Transfer, cheque, or donated to a local charity or community group.

More information on the program is available on the Return-It website.

READ MORE: BC Tree Fruits forms new partnership packed with ‘excitement’

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRecycling