Revised rental development for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

A six-storey residential, commercial project is planned for 155-179 Rutland Road North

A rental apartment development proposed for Rutland has been revised and resubmitted to city hall.

Arlington Street Investments has applied for rezoning and a development permit to build a six-storey, 114-unit residential and commercial complex at 155-179 Rutland Road North.

The project also includes one level of underground parking.

A previous application, in February 2022, proposed a 98-unit building up to eight-storeys, which was approved by city council in March.

“The project, named Central, is a nod to its central location in Rutland’s downtown core,” reads a letter of rationale to the city.

“Market research strongly guided the project planning; this resulted in providing small scale, flexible retail on the main floor with diverse design and mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom rental market units on the upper five floors.”

The application also asks for parking and landscape variances.

