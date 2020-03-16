Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

The line-up for the upper gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort after a snow dump this season. (Jake Tweed via Instagram)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced they are suspending operations.

As of 4 p.m today, March 16, access to the mountain will be prohibited.

According to a news release on their website, “While we had hoped that we could continue to offer our guests a safe, outdoor place of escape we are taking this action as a precaution. In light of the growing need to encourage self isolation we have made the difficult decision to suspend our operations.”

The resort has faced criticism for not closing earlier, like Whistler and Silver Star. A Revelstoke doctor urged the resort over the weekend to close as increased traffic to Revelstoke could increase the burden on the local medical system and help spread the virus.

While resorts across the province have closed, such as Apex and Kicking Horse, some Albertan resorts are open. As-of-1:25 p.m, Sunshine, Lake Louise and Castle Mountain are in operation.

