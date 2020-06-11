Revelstoke mayor urges kindness after recent unwelcoming events

City responds to recent incidents of vandalism and aggression towards out-of-province vehicles

Mayor Gary Sulz is speaking out after recent events unfolded in Revelstoke that may have shined an unwelcoming light on the city.

“This is not the Revelstoke I know,” he said.

Over the last couple of months, some residents with out-of-province plates have seen their vehicles vandalized along with aggressive notes telling them to go home. Similar incidents have been reported throughout B.C.

Sulz urges people to use kindness and not judge why others might be travelling to Revelstoke. He said it’s up to individuals to police themselves.

In a letter posted on social media, Sulz encouraged everyone to reach out to those who might be in Revelstoke, for travel, employment or personal family matters and show them the grace of humanity.

“Everyone in this community is part of our extended family, a group of people who collectively embrace the better part of diversity and are accepting of each other,” Sulz wrote.

While the province has not yet lifted its recommendations against non-essential travel, Premier John Horgan said it could happen soon.

On June 10, the province recorded its fifth day in a row with no new COVID-19 deaths. While there are currently 12 people in hospital in all of B.C., there are no new cases or anyone in hospital in the Interior Health region.

When the recommendation against non-essential travel is lifted, Sulz said Revelstoke will be ready to receive visitors.

“All people are welcome here. Don’t let the actions of one or two bad apples make you think otherwise,” he said.

Some businesses in Revelstoke have posted signage asking for only Revelstoke resident customers until further notice. Sulz said he is disappointed in such signage.

When the Revelstoke Golf Course, which is owned by the city, opened in May, it was for members and locals only. However, as-of-June-11, there is no mention of such restrictions on the course’s website.

Taken on June 10, the photo shows a sign inside a restaurant asking for Revelstoke resident customers only. Mayor Gary Sulz said he is disappointed of such signage. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

As businesses in Revelstoke start to reopen, Sulz said he is proud to see that most have survived.

In March, Sulz asked all non-essential businesses to close to help stop the spread of COVID-19. He said the vast majority complied.

A Black Press business survey in April, found 17 per cent of businesses in Revelstoke did not know if they would be able to reopen post-COVID-19.

