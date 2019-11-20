A judge sentenced David Galen Anders to an 18 month conditional sentence after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a drunk woman. (File photo)

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

A Revelstoke man found guilty of sexual assault has been given an 18 month conditional entence.

David Galen Anders sexually assaulted a woman who was drunk. Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

“In the circumstances of this case, a clear and unequivocal verbal consent would be the minimum appropriate threshold,” said Judge Dennis Morgan in sentencing Anders., who was found guilty May 8 and sentenced Nov. 6.

READ MORE: Revelstoke man convicted of sexually assaulting drunk woman

For the first nine months of his sentence, Anders is required to stay home from 2 p.m. to 11 a.m. each day, except to attend work or with written permission from his conditional sentence supervisor.

For the second half of his sentence, he will only be required to stay home during the night, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

While serving his sentence, Anders cannot use drugs, alcohol or other intoxicating substances, he is also banned from entering any liquor store, bar or other business where alcohol is the primary commodity sold.

Anders is required to attend, at the direction of his supervisor, psychiatric intake, assessment, counselling or a treatment program through Forensic Psychiatric Services and he was also ordered to provide a DNA sample and will be registered in the National Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, the minimum sentence for an indictable sexual assault is a one year term of imprisonment and the minimum sentence for a summary conviction sexual assault is a six-month term of imprisonment.

READ MORE: ‘It’s 2018 and we shouldn’t tolerate this anymore’: Advocacy group against sexual assault visits Revelstoke

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna house fire considered ‘potentially suspicious’
Next story
Rocky start to Rider Express’ first year operating in B.C.

Just Posted

City of Kelowna implements two new electric vehicle charging stations

EV drivers will now have four charging options across the city

Third Space Life Charity announces Jody Phil as executive director

Jody Pihl will succeed Allie Grey who served as the executive director for the past three years

Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2016

Kelowna Rockets ready for Royals revisit

Kelowna takes the ice against Victoria Wednesday

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

B.C. won’t appeal decision protecting ICBC court experts

Change to evidence rules next to save money, David Eby says

Representing himself, Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns partner with Vernon resort to expand from Big White

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Most Read