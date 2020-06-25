Revelstoke court house. (File)

Revelstoke man suing the city and RCMP for $1M after arrest

In May of 2018 Michael Kary was arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot

A Revelstoke man is suing the City of Revelstoke and local RCMP for $1 million, alleging public humiliation, mental and physical anguish.

According to court documents, on May 18, 2018, Michael Kary was handcuffed and arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot near downtown Revelstoke.

Kary and his car matched the description of a man seen earlier that day masturbating nude by the lake at Williamson Lake Campground. The incident was reported to RCMP by campground staff.

Kary said he was falsely identified.

READ MORE: ‘Ticking time bomb’: Revelstoke reacts to overdose report

While Kary was later not charged, he claims his public arrest was humiliating and resulted in him losing his integrity and credibility in a small town. He also claims that the arrest was an abuse of power by the RCMP.

While Williamson Lake is owned by the City of Revelstoke, it’s operated by a contractor. At the time of the incident, the contractor was Revelstoke Resort Shuttle Ltd.

In response to Kary’s civil claim, the city denies accountability as it does not operate Williamson Lake, nor has any oversight or involvement in the actions of the RCMP.

The hearing was scheduled in Revelstoke for March 30, but was moved to Sept. 29 in Salmon Arm due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Man suing city, resort after diving incident resulting in serious injury

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Law & Justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Bird parts dumped in the South Shuswap came from chickens not eagles
Next story
Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in Okanagan

Just Posted

Thompson Okanagan safe destination: World Travel & Tourism Council

TOTA president said BC’s safety protocols not only meet but exceed the WTTC’s

COVID-19 boosts business for 11 per cent in Vernon

82 per cent of survey respondents said they were impacted by pandemic, but not all bad

Significance on display at Lake Country Art Gallery

Local and Vancouver artists come together for exhibit

COVID-19: Okanagan medical labs to reopen by appointment

Valley Medical Laboratories has 14 Okanagan locations and will open July 2 with COVID-19 changes

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in Okanagan

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Rider Express to add stops, daily trips that will service the Shuswap

Bus company receives approval from Passenger Transportation Board

Revelstoke man suing the city and RCMP for $1M after arrest

In May of 2018 Michael Kary was arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

Morning Start: The first video ever uploaded to YouTube

Your morning start for Friday, June 26, 2020

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

Most Read