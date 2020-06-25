Revelstoke man suing the city and RCMP for $1M after arrest

In May of 2018 Michael Kary was arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot

A Revelstoke man is suing the City of Revelstoke and local RCMP for $1 million, alleging public humiliation, mental and physical anguish.

According to court documents, on May 18, 2018, Michael Kary was handcuffed and arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot near downtown Revelstoke.

Kary and his car matched the description of a man seen earlier that day masturbating nude by the lake at Williamson Lake Campground. The incident was reported to RCMP by campground staff.

Kary said he was falsely identified.

While Kary was later not charged, he claims his public arrest was humiliating and resulted in him losing his integrity and credibility in a small town. He also claims that the arrest was an abuse of power by the RCMP.

While Williamson Lake is owned by the City of Revelstoke, it’s operated by a contractor. At the time of the incident, the contractor was Revelstoke Resort Shuttle Ltd.

In response to Kary’s civil claim, the city denies accountability as it does not operate Williamson Lake, nor has any oversight or involvement in the actions of the RCMP.

The hearing was scheduled in Revelstoke for March 30, but was moved to Sept. 29 in Salmon Arm due to COVID-19.

