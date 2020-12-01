Revelstoke City Hall. (File)

Revelstoke City Hall. (File)

Revelstoke COVID-19 cases spike to 46

Mayor Gary Sulz expects positive cases to increase

COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke have swelled to 46, confirmed Interior Health today, Dec. 1.

In an address to the public on YouTube this morning, Mayor Gary Sulz said the increase COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke is concerning.

“An incredible number of positives,” he said.

The community had 29 cases on Friday, Nov. 27. Of the 46 cases, Interior Health said 32 are currently active and 14 individuals have recovered.

The mayor expects the number of cases to grow. He urged residents to follow safety protocols, including wearing masks, physical distance, sanitize and avoid non-essential travel.

READ MORE: 6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Sulz also addressed a social media post on Facebook that made ripples last week. According to a post on the Stokelist, a classified website, a family was looking for someone with COVID-19 in the hopes of gaining herd immunity, a concept in which a population can be protected from a virus if enough people have antibodies against the disease. The post has since been deleted.

Sulz said such actions could be extremely dangerous.

“People are playing with a loaded gun. That gun might not be pointed at you but at your family or the community.”

The World Health Organization has said any attempts to reach herd immunity by exposing people to the virus are scientifically problematic, unethical and dangerous as it could lead to death. There have been reports of people infected with COVID-19 a second time.

“It’s really important we follow the safety protocols,” said Sulz.

He said the main concerns for Revelstoke include keeping the virus out of senior homes and schools.

Interior Health reported a COVID-19 case in the Ecole de Glacier Elementary community in Revelstoke last week. The agency said there was potential exposure to other people in the school on Nov. 23.

The school shares its building with Arrow Heights Elementary. However, Ecole de Glacier Elementary said its safety measures have so far prevented the virus from spreading.

READ MORE: Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Prior to Nov. 1, there were only three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke since January. However, 22 cases were reported by Nov. 24, which forced Interior Health to declare a local community cluster.

When there is a number of connected cases in a workplace or community, it’s categorized as a cluster. By comparison, an outbreak involves multiple cases and evidence of ongoing exposures and risks, such outbreaks declared in senior homes.

There are a total of 490 cases currently active in B.C. interior. Fifteen people are in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care. Across the province, health officials reported 2,364 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths between Friday and Monday.

READ MORE: 212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Several businesses in Revelstoke shut their doors last month temporarily due to confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff.

While the Revelstoke Mountain Resort opened Nov. 27, Sulz asked visitors to avoid Revelstoke at this time. The resort is asking for local skiers only until the non-essential travel restrictions have been lifted.

 

Most Read