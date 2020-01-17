I don’t think this truck has been driven for awhile…With the amount of snow we’ve been getting, it hasn’t moved for at least a week. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

The city is just below halfway to the snowiest winter on record

It’s been a snowy couple months in Revelstoke.

As of Jan. 17, acccording to data from the City of Revelstoke, 326 cm of snow has fallen on the city since November.

That’s more than double the amount of snow that fell last year for the entire winter. Last year’s snowfall was the second lowest on record at 157 cm.

The lowest year was the winter of 1941/42, when only 102 cm fell. The records stretch back to 1906.

The city measures snow levels at its public works department, which is near the Revelstoke Secondary School.

By comparison, the snowest year by far was the winter of 1971/72, when 779 cm fell. The second was 1955/56 at 635 cm and the third was 1981/82 at 631 cm.

If it stopped snowing today, this season would rate as the 36th snowest winter since 1906.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast for the next seven days is snow, amounting to more than 20 cm.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort has third biggest snowfall in North America

READ MORE: Big dump: December’s snowfall near Revelstoke record breaking

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBCO partners with Boeing to test new anti-ice coating technology
Next story
Group builds shelters for Vernon’s stray cats

Just Posted

Kelowna’s last video store, Leo’s Video, to remain open despite failed sale

Kelowna’s last video rental store will remain open and under its namesake’s ownership

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 97

Harvey is down to two lanes heading east past Dilworth is closed while crews clean up

Construction starts for new middle school in Lake Country

H.S. Grenda Middle School is scheduled to open in Sept. of 2021

Kelowna RCMP arrest three after string of break-ins from car dealerships

Police arrested the final suspect on Jan. 15 and recovered a Jeep worth around $84,000

Province could soon allow e-scooters on Kelowna streets

Okanagan e-scooter companies are currently limited to certain areas in the city

Older Canadians highlighted in Kelowna film project to fight ageism

The project is part of a campaign to combat ageism

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Princeton – a Prince Town in waiting?

The Town of Princeton has been waiting 160 years for a Royal… Continue reading

Group builds shelters for Vernon’s stray cats

Twenty insulated cat shelters were constructed by volunteers and delivered around town

UBCO partners with Boeing to test new anti-ice coating technology

The coating could one day be applied to all airplanes to prevent ice buildup

Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

The city is just below halfway to the snowiest winter on record

True Stories: Okanagan memoir-writers, reading

Reading with local North Okanagan writers Art Dalton, Patti Shales Lefkos, Raven Dahl, Janelle Hardy

Summerland drama students to stage Matilda

Story by Roald Dahl will be presented at Centre Stage Theatre in February

Most Read