BC Wildfire Service

Restriction in effect for Crown land near Placer Mountain wildfire

The wildfire is located 37 kilometres south of Princeton

Placer Mountain wildfire:

The public will have to stay away from Crown land near the Placer Mountain wildfire, effective today.

Effective at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 28, there will be an area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Placer Lake to protect public safety and the safety of firefighting personnel, according to the BC Wildfire Service in an information bulletin.

The restriction will remain until 12 p.m. on Sept. 15, or when the order is otherwise rescinded.

The fire is listed at 828 hectares in size and has grown yesterday, according to the Wildfire Service’s website. The fire is located 37 kilometres south of Princeton, the Wildfire Service said on its website.

The BC Wildfire Service responded yesterday with 99 firefighters, 7 helicopters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and industry personnel.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

Under this order, and the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act unless otherwise listed under the act.

Snowy Mountain wildfire:

A wildfire located in the Snowy Protected Area, 14 km south of Keremeos is still 1,530 hectares in size. Daily growth is occurring within the protected area.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to www.bcwildfire.ca.


