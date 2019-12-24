Figures show British Columbians spent less on food and alcohol in restaurants and bars in October. (Black Press Media file photo)

Restaurant and bar sales dropping in British Columbia

Several provinces saw restaurant and bar sales decline

British Columbians spent less money in restaurants and bars in October, according to Statistics Canada.

Total national sales for food and drink establishments remained “stable” at $6.2 billion in October, with lower sales reported in full-service restaurants (down 0.3 per cent) and drinking places (0.1 per cent). Special food services saw sales rise two per cent, while sales at limited-service restaurants remained unchanged from last month.

RELATED: Allow bars, restos to sell alcohol for offsite drinking, Restaurants Canada says

Regionally, British Columbia recorded a drop of 0.5 per cent in food and drink sales, on par with Alberta. Manitoba (minus one per cent), Newfoundland and Labrador (minus two per cent) and Nova Scotia (minus 0.8 per cent) also posted sizable decreases.

Half of the provinces were in a more festive mood, with Quebec leading the way with an increase of 0.8 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau
Next story
RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

Just Posted

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

133 enforcement actions and 49 inspections were carried out during audit in region

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

Two-vehicle collision at Springfield and Burtch slowing traffic

Traffic is slow along Springfield Road

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Okanagan talent tunes into Christmas nostalgia

VIDEO: Kyle Richardson releases Christmas single

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

Parents of missing Shuswap woman try all avenues to find daughter

Ashley Simpson added to Please Bring Me Home website

Most Read