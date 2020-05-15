Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice is urging residents to continue with their regular health care appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Care is still available at family medicine and walk-in clinics, with patients being booked for telephone, video and in-person appointments where approriate.

Information on virtual care is available online at Pathways, www.pathwaysbcvirtualcare.ca.

Visit the website and type in a health provider’s name to find up-to-date information such as any new hours, special instructions about by-phone or video appointments, and other resources.

Patients can also link to this directory by visiting the SOS Division of Family Practice website: https://www.divisionsbc.ca/south-okanagan-similkameen.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to continue to book appointments, and get support and treatment for medical concerns – whether this has to do with COVID-like symptoms or not,” said Dr. Tim Phillips, South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice physician lead.

“This pandemic is not going away tomorrow, so please don’t put off visiting your family doctor for regular care.”

Walk-in clinics, such as Penticton’s Apple Plaza and Peach City Medical, are open and readily available to provide care for patients who are without a family doctor or nurse practitioner, or who need same day care.

Visit the virtual care directory for more information about these locations.

“It’s very important to continue seeing your family doctor for ongoing care especially if you have long- term or chronic conditions,” said Dr. Kathleen Ross, president of Doctors of BC. “Family doctors know their patients best and understand their patients’ medical histories and needs.”

Patients can register on a primary care provider waitlist on the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice Patient Attachment List at https://www.divisionsbc.ca/south-okanagan-similkameen.

In the past year, more than 3,600 patients in the region have been connected to new family physicians and nurse practitioners and to those already practicing in the community.

