Residents of West Kelowna neighbourhood not getting notice of blasting work

Some four thousand truckloads of rock expected to be hauled from area for rest of the year

The City of West Kelowna is not letting residents know publicly about blasting and rock removal work to extend Smith Creek Road.

A staff report to council states the development permit does not trigger public notification as per the Local Government Act. That means mail-out notices to homeowners are not required and signage will not be placed on subject properties. The work will include blasting, potential rock hammering, and temporary rock crushing on the properties.

The extension and realignment of Smith Creek Road includes a north-south extension of the road next to Smith Creek, and an east-west re-alignment, north of Copper Ridge Drive, connecting to the intersection at Dixie Road.

Approximately 110,000 cubic metres of rock will need to be removed, with approximately 40,000 cubic metres to be trucked off-site, equalling some 4,000 truckloads of rock. The rest of the material is expected to be used within the Smith Creek neighbourhood for future lot grading and road construction.

Based on the volume of material, rock processing is proposed between 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday for the remainder of this year, and possibly into 2023.

The staff report notes the Smith Creek Road extension is necessary to support the development of future phases of Smith Creek and the connectivity of surrounding neighbourhoods.

A letter from Protech Consulting to the city states the significant amount of blasting required will be disruptive to adjacent property owners, but that waiting for other surrounding phases of development to reach the building stage will introduce more residents and buildings to the area that will be disturbed.

