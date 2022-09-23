Residents of downtown Kelowna condo threaten legal action over proposed venue’s liquor licence

Residents of The Madison on Ellis Street are considering a lawsuit against a proposed entertainment venue next door to their building. (Photo/Google Street View)

Some residents of The Madison condos in downtown Kelowna find themselves again fighting a proposed entertainment venue in their neighbourhood.

The most recent development, The Revelry next door on Ellis Street, may prompt a lawsuit. Madison resident Lloyd Pederson pleaded residents’ case to deny support of a liquor primary licence for The Revelry at city council’s Sept. 20 meeting.

However, council unanimously approved forwarding the application to the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Brand. Pederson has launched a GoFundMe page looking for support for a possible legal fight.

The Revelry is being touted as a food and music hub by applicant Lee Simon. Pederson, and other Madison residents, believe it will be more of a nightclub.

“The City of Kelowna has approved a 685-person capacity, 1:00 a.m. liquor primary license for the Revelry immediately adjacent to a 57-suite residential building and within 200m of two other residential condo buildings,” reads the GoFundMe post. “This will be extremely disruptive to the residents of this neighbourhood.”

The post also states funds raised will be used to retain legal council to file an action in the Supreme Court.

Simon told council The Revelry will operate as a food establishment during the day, along with space for meetings and community gatherings. During evening hours it will host live music and other arts and culture events.

In 2016, several residents of The Madison opposed a liquor-focused venue proposed for the rooftop of the Innovation Centre, which is across the street from their building. Council of the time did not support that application. The space did host the Perch Cafe for a short time before it eventually closed. The rooftop area is now available to rent for gatherings.

