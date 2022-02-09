Residents get say on Sol Aqua development planned for Campbell Road

A controversial development in West Kelowna goes to a public hearing tonight (Feb. 9).

The Sol Aqua waterfront development, formerly known as Blackmun Bay, wants to build 45 to 60-townhomes on Campbell Road. between Westbank First Nation land the Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort. There are also plans for a 60-boat dock.

Original plans go back to 2017 and included 740-units in 14-storey buildings. The project was redesigned in 2019 and featured four separate complexes with up to nine stories consisting of 348 condo units, 60 townhomes, a 120 room hotel, 750 plus parking stalls, and a 241 boat slip marina. Casa Loma residents petitioned to stop that project. The Casa Loma Community Association (CLCA) opposed it, stating it would be too large for the area. Residents were concerned the development was to be built on a rural road, near the highway and next to a 268 condo development proposed at the time, creating traffic congestion on Sneena Road, and the Bennett Bridge.

There is also opposition to the Sol Aqua development. City of West Kelowna documents show at least 28-people have registered for the public hearing which starts at 6:00 p.m. The Casa Loma Community Association (CLCA) and Casa Loma Resort owners’ are on the speakers’ list.

Council gave second reading to a rezoning bylaw to allow the project in Dec. 2021.

