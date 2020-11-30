Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)

UPDATE: Outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

Two cases announced, including the first case of the virus among care home residents in Interior Health

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Mountainview Village long-term care home in Kelowna.

The outbreak applies to both east and west units on the second floor.

This comes after one resident and one staff member tested positive on the second floor of the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff members in close contact with those individuals are self-isolating and IH is continually monitoring the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.

Measures the health authority has implemented at the home include:

  • Ensuring long-term care staff are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).
  • Monitoring all residents for respiratory symptoms and conducting COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Mountainview Village is privately owned and operated with 90 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

ORIGINAL:

A Kelowna long-term care home has noted two cases of COVID-19 — including the first resident case within Interior Health.

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village has had both a resident and a staff member at the care home test positive for the virus, according to the care home’s operators.

This is the first care home resident case within Interior Health. Other cases and outbreaks at care homes have been contained to staff.

The facility contains 81 independent living apartments, 89 assisted living suites and 90 complex care suites.

