Reservations to be needed year-round at Garibaldi Park

Change will go into effect Jan. 2 to protest environment from overuse

Reservations will soon be required all year for campers interested in trekking through Garibaldi Park.

The province said Thursday changing the reservation system from seasonal to year-round ensures sensitive ecosystems are protected from overuse and that campers remain on designated tent sites.

Beginning Jan. 2, reservations through the Discovery Camping Service will be required in all areas of the park, located between Squamish and Whistler, with the exception of Red Heather campground, which is only accessible during the winter.

Thanks to social media and online access to trail information, Garibaldi Park has become a popular destination, known for its stunning views but also becoming busy during peak season.

The new campgrounds being added to the reservation system are:

Rampart Ponds Campground: 12 tent pads

Russet Lake Campground: seven tent pads

Wedgemount Campground: 20 tent pads

Red Heather Campground: 15 tent pads

Camping is not permitted in other park locations, such as Panorama Ridge.

