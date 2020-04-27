Researchers scramble to inform doctors of COVID-19 risk to LGBTQ

People who identify as LGBTQ already face inequities in the health-care system

A group of researchers at the University of Toronto are rapidly trying to educate health-care workers about the barriers LGBTQ people face to accessing care during the COVID-19 crisis.

The research group had already been developing a curriculum to address inequities in the health-care system for people who identify as LGBTQ.

Now they’re trying to adapt it quickly and get it into the hands of doctors working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Researcher Miranda Schreiber says people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender are at greater risk from the viral outbreak because of societal discrimination and gaps in the health-care system that already impact their care.

She says those gaps are worse for racial minorities who also identify as LGBTQ.

She says it’s vital all doctors understand the obstacles, so sexual and gender minorities don’t suffer disproportionately from COVID-19.

READ MORE: ‘Stronger Together’ special raises over $6 million for Food Banks Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports
Next story
Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

Just Posted

West Kelowna app developer offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants

Jeremy Buhler said he wants to help small and local restaurants during the pandemic

Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Nathan Gossoo, Lian Gayfter, Dante Nunes and Luke Schraeder were selected

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Kelowna Canada Day events cancelled due to COVID-19

The 23rd annual Kelowna Canada Day celebrations will not be held in 2020

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Thousands of South Okanagan residents without power

Windstorm causing damage, alarms around South Okanagan

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Okanagan physio’s registration cancelled

Stephen Witvoet of Vernon is facing sentencing on nine counts of sexual assault

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Spark Joy: Happy projects for your quaran-time

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Shuswap mask maker allegedly scammed by person claiming to be with Interior Health

Resident says person who took homemade masks tried to sell them online

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

Most Read