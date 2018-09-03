Emergency personnel getting their equipment at the Skaha Bluffs where a woman fell into a cave at the Skaha Bluffs earlier today. Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack

Rescuers trying to free woman trapped in South Okanagan cave for hours

Emergency responders were sent out to rescue a climber in Penticton

UPDATE 4:02 p.m.

Emergency personnel are still working to rescue a woman who fell in a cave at the Skaha Bluffs around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

“It’s the depth she is at that is causing challenges,” said Randy Brown, public affairs and manager for Penticton and District Search and Rescue. “We have cave rescue people coming from Kelowna and the coast to assist.”

Brown said it still could be hours before they are able to get the woman out of the cave.

“We have lots of people right there with her, but I am unsure of her medical condition at this time.”

**********************

A woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries after falling into a cave at the Skaha Bluffs on Monday.

According to a person at the command station, emergency crews are currently working to rescue the woman.

The Penticton Fire Department, Penticton and District Search and Rescue, RCMP, ambulance services and HNZ air operations are all working together at the scene of the incident.

More information will be reported as details become available.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fishermen on lake near Salmon Arm get up close and personal with eagle

Just Posted

Smoke and high temperatures ahead in the Okanagan

The last taste of summer may be ashy

Truck torched at Mission Hill Winery in suspected arson

RCMP are interested in any home surveillance, business surveillance or dash camera footage of the fire.

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Air quality statement issued for Okanagan despite clearer conditions

Don’t let the relatively clear skies in the region fool you.

Looking for a family doctor in Kelowna? Here’s how to get one

The Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice is making the process easier

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Rescuers trying to free woman trapped in South Okanagan cave for hours

Emergency responders were sent out to rescue a climber in Penticton

Fishermen on lake near Salmon Arm get up close and personal with eagle

The immature bald eagle shared the boat with two men for about 10 minutes

Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms

Trump tweeted Monday that investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions.

Canadian actors respond after Cosby Show actor spotted working at Trader Joe’s

Canadian actors say taking a second job is more common than people may think.

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

BCHL teams involved in tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Special banner will be unveiled at regular season home games

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

On Day 12 of the provincial election campaign, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current rate of $12 per hour.

Most Read