A man was reported to be stuck in Rose Valley Regional Park

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is assisting the West Kelowna Fire Department with a rescue Saturday night.

According to a Tweet that was posted by COSAR at 7 p.m., its members are helping rescue a man stuck on the edge of a cliff in Rose Valley Regional Park.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

