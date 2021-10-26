A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

Reports of shots fired and car on fire in Naramata

RCMP have set up road blocks and are asking for people to call regarding suspicious activity

The Penticton RCMP have responded to a report of shots fired in Naramata.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Indian Rock Road with roadblocks set up.

RCMP responded to the area at 7:43 a.m., according to information from Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter.

READ ALSO: Penticton man, 25, arrested in drug store robbery

Around 8:45 a.m. a car was on fire on Gammon Road in Naramata.

It is not known if the two incidents are connected at this time.

He is also asking that people call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or 911 if you observe anything suspicious in the area.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Tuesday marks deadline for B.C. health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Next story
Loaded firearm nets ticket for hunter in roadside conservation blitz near Boston Bar

Just Posted

Vernon’s Ken Holland (right), president of hockey operations and general manager of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, receives his hometown’s highest honour, the Freedom of the City of Vernon Award, from Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming at city hall Tuesday, Oct. 26. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Holland humbled by Vernon hometown honour

Interior health logo
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file photo)
Lake Country RCMP investigating after business robbed

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has been named to the Canadian team that will represent the country at the Davis Cup Championships in Spain in November. It’s the 21st time Pospisil has represented Canada in Davis Cup competition. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Vernon player named to Canada’s Davis Cup tennis squad