Reports of pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Highway 97 came to a standstill after reports of a vehicle hitting a pig, Monday evening,
According to DriveBC a southbound lane was closed due to debris on the highway between Airport Way and Old Vernon Road about 7 p.m.
According to witnesses in the area, an animal crossed the road and was hit by a vehicle that caused debris to scatter the highway.
A sand truck had to be called to the area.
Traffic was slow-moving along Highway 97, while emergency crews remained on scene.
No report of any injuries involved in the incident.
READ MORE: Smoke pouring from Rutland-area home