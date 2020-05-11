Governance partners for the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail remind everyone the rail trail remains closed for all motorized and non-motorized use until safely developed for walking and cycling. (Contributed)

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

While recent sunshine and clear skies are enticing people to head out on trails during the pandemic, not every trail is open for use.

The Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail is one that remains closed.

The good weather has produced a spike in reports of unauthorized motor vehicle use of the trail. In response, the rail trail’s governance partners, which include the Splatsin First Nation, the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, remind the public that the corridor remains closed until it can be safely developed for walking and cycling.

They also remind people that the greenway does not allow motorized vehicles except for authorized uses.

Read more: Information sessions planned for North Okanagan Rail Trail

Read more: Planning proceeds on Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail

In order to protect the area, regional district staff will be monitoring and installing barriers where necessary, as well as calling on bylaw enforcement and RCMP if needed.

The rail trail partners report that residents who live near the greenway can expect to see authorized personnel occasionally travelling the corridor by foot or vehicle.

Authorized vehicles include ATVs and trucks used by local technical experts helping to design the greenway. These vehicles are necessary to efficiently transport equipment along the full 50 kilometres of the trail.

For more information, visit www.ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca.


railwayTraIL

