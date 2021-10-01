Reports of machete-wielding man unfounded: Vernon RCMP

Police continue to investigate after search turns up nothing

Reports of a man wandering in a Vernon parking lot with a machete resulted in an arrest and release after no weapon was found.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the 3500 block of 25th Avenue, but no weapon was found in a thorough search of the suspect and the surrounding area.

The suspect was released from custody and police continue to investigate the incident.

