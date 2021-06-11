Salmon Arm police are investigating an overnight crime spree that occurred in Blind Bay overnight on June 9/10. (File photo)

Salmon Arm police are investigating an overnight crime spree that occurred in Blind Bay overnight on June 9/10. (File photo)

Reported vehicle theft part of overnight crime spree in the Shuswap

RCMP believe suspects in stolen vehicle used bank cards taken from other vehicles

One vehicle was reported stolen and six others were targeted by thieves during what police are calling an overnight crime spree in Blind Bay.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the reported thefts and theft attempts occurred on the night of June 9/10. Six complaints received by police involved thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

Taken from vehicles were personal items, change, electronics, purses and wallets, said West. In one case, tools were reported stolen from a trailer.

Credit and bank cards taken were subsequently used in retail stores in Salmon Arm and the Okanagan. West said police believe those who used the cards were travelling in the vehicle that was reported stolen.

Police are investigating and West reminds the public not to leave valuables in vehicles overnight and lock trailers when they’re not in use.

Read more: Artistic act of kindness prompts flood of accolades for Salmon Arm student

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
COVID forces 2 school classes in Revelstoke to self-isolate
Next story
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight B.C. condo fire

Just Posted

An injured bear is being sought in Lake Country with an arrow in its left shoulder. (Conservation Officer photo)
Injured bear with arrow in shoulder sought in Lake Country

Conservation Officers ask residents to be on the lookout for the animal

Vernon hockey product Andrew Ebbett has retired as a player and has moved into the front office of his former club team, SC Bern, in Bern, Switzerland, as he was named the club’s new general manager. (Hockey Canada Images)
Vernon hockey star moves into Swiss club front office

Olympian Andrew Ebbett named general manager of club team in Bern, Switzerland, where he starred for five years

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Costco rocks: Big box store looks to ‘crush’ at new Kelowna location

Big rocks are proving too big for construction crews, prompting an ask to the city to use a mobile crusher

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof returns Aug. 21, 2021. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)
Artists wanted for Vernon gallery’s parkade party

Riot on the Roof returns to the Neon Gardens for 13th year this August

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The total weight of ants on Earth may have outweighed the total weight of people

Your morning start for Friday, June 11, 2021

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

Shemaine Sugarcane, the owner of the Okanagan Lake Serpent Mobile Barber Shop. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Sugarcane cuts customer Aaron Coombs’s hair. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Kelowna’s mobile barbershop, the Okanagan Lake Serpent

“I could set up anywhere like a food truck. The more I thought about it, the more I realized, what could go wrong?”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm police are investigating an overnight crime spree that occurred in Blind Bay overnight on June 9/10. (File photo)
Reported vehicle theft part of overnight crime spree in the Shuswap

RCMP believe suspects in stolen vehicle used bank cards taken from other vehicles

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)
Kelowna-Mission MLA brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night, April 19. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight B.C. condo fire

Local watershed group concerned about harm to creek and wants better protocols in place

Most Read