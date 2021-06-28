(File photo)

(File photo)

Reported stolen smashed-up vehicle heads down Coquihalla Highway

Kamloops RCMP is looking for the vehicle headed towards Merritt

An alleged stolen silver Honda Civic that reportedly caused several vehicle incidents in Kamloops this morning was spotted heading towards Merritt on the Coquihalla.

Kamloops RCMP issued a warning for residents to watch for the vehicle with the license plate LR861P. The driver is believed to be impaired.

Sgt. Darren Michels said, the vehicle is very identifiable as not suffered both front and rear damage.

RCMP Detachments in the surrounding area have been notified. If you see the vehicle you’re asked to call 911, but do not approach the driver.

READ MORE: Wildfire closes Highway 97 near Antlers Beach

READ MORE: Central Okanagan cooling centres open, busy as heat wave continues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Previous story
Campfires banned as heat wave cooks the Central Okanagan
Next story
Trustees vote to remove Catholic bishop’s name from Edmonton elementary school

Just Posted

The Small Axe Roadhouse in Enderby is closing for a couple days during the heatwave. (Small Axe Facebook)
Heat wave closes down Vernon, Enderby restaurants

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Campfires banned as heat wave cooks the Central Okanagan

(File photo)
Trial watering schedule in place for Grindrod customers

Kaitlyn Hammond, assisted by Parksville Fire Department’s captain Eric Millar, shows her delight as she hoses down a playhouse that has fire targets at the Inaugural pop-up water park held at Nicholls Park on Aug. 2. The family-friendly event hosted by the PVFD gave kids the opportunity to beat the heat and cool off by running through a misting spray from an aerial ladder truck and play with the fire hose. (Michael Briones file)
Spray parks set to cool down Vernon soon