Three RCMP cruisers on scene. Twila Amato, Black Press Media. Three RCMP cruisers on scene.

UPDATE: Witness reports hearing five gun shots fired at Ramada Hotel in Kelowna

RCMP are responding to 2100 Harvey Avenue

UPDATE: 11:56 a.m.

The Ramada Hotel is no longer allowing guests into the building; however they are able to leave. Smitty’s restaurant remains open, but Mickey’s Pub is closed.

Guest Cindy Price said she heard what sounded like one gun shot ring out just before 11 a.m., Wednesday.

She then heard four more shots, but did not see anyone around. Following the sound of gun shots she saw an older black vehicle tear out of the back parking lot of the hotel onto Enterprise Way.

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

The Ramada Hotel remains open to guests as police are on scene investigating a report of shots fired.

According to a hotel employee none of the staff are injured and everyone is safe. Sections of the hotel are blocked off to guests.

Access to the hotel via Enterprise Way is blocked by police. Mickey’s Pub is currently closed.

BC Ambulance has left the Ramada.

RCMP is reporting that the scene is still active.

An ambulance and three police cruisers are on scene of the Ramada Inn and Suites following a report of shots fired.

RCMP responding to the hotel located at 2100 Harvey Avenue about 10:45 a.m.

According to someone staying at the hotel, shots were reportedly fired in the courtyard of the Ramada.

Traffic is being allowed out of the courtyard but not into the area.

Patrons of Smitty’s restaurant located at the hotel remain calm and eating on the patio, said one witness.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Police anticipate more information will be available soon.

